How the opposition plans to corner Paetongtarn in no-confidence debate

● The Alpine Land case

● Thaksin Shinawatra’s medical treatment on the 14th floor of Police General Hospital

● The entertainment complex and casino issue

● MOU44 – the memorandum of understanding with Cambodia.

It is evident that much of the debate's focus will be on issues that external political movements are preparing to raise to protest against Paetongtarn's government, with some of the information possibly coming from these movements.

The "heaviest weapon" in the debate appears to be the Alpine Land case, where Paetongtarn holds shares, as well as Thaksin's medical treatment on the 14th floor of the Police General Hospital, which is under investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), due to its public interest.

On October 1, 2024, Ruangkrai Leekitwattana filed a complaint with the Election Commission (EC), requesting an investigation into Paetongtarn for holding shares in Alpine Golf and Sports Club Co Ltd from the time she was appointed PM (August 16, 2023) until September 3, 2023, to determine if this violated the Constitution’s integrity requirements.

According to data from the Department of Business Development as of April 30, 2023, Alpine had four shareholders: Khunying Pojaman Damapong (Paetongtarn’s mother) with 10% stake, and her three children, each holding 30%. On August 16, 2023, Paetongtarn was elected PM, and it was later discovered that on September 3, 2023, 30% of her shares were transferred to her mother.

Holding 30% of shares in Alpine while being PM violates the Organic Law on Counter Corruption (2018), which limits the shareholding to 5%.

However, some political science and legal experts argue that this issue should focus on intent. Since her appointment as PM was unexpected, the transfer of shares before her appointment may not be necessary to examine.

As for the Alpine land dispute, it is considered that the Shinawatra family’s company was the victim, having legally purchased the land from others. When the court ruled to annul the land, the family only had to comply with the court's decision.

These are the points that are expected to be raised and clarified in the upcoming heated parliamentary debate.

Another issue is Thaksin’s medical treatment on the 14th floor of Police General Hospital, as a result of which he did not serve a single day in prison.

The Constitutional Court has already dismissed all complaints regarding Thaksin’s treatment at the hospital. The only remaining investigation is with the Anti-Corruption Commission, which is looking into alleged misconduct by government officials.

If the debate fails to provide concrete evidence that could put the government on the defensive, the opposition may only be able to reiterate information that has already been reported by the media.

Warong Dechgitvigrom, adviser to the Thai Pakdee Party, emphasised that this debate presents an opportunity for the opposition to target both Thaksin and the prime minister simultaneously. The government cannot claim that mentioning external individuals is prohibited, as Thaksin’s name is included in the motion.

The issues surrounding Thaksin, who is pulling the strings, and Paetongtarn, who is seen as a puppet, are widely known to the public. The key will be whether the opposition remains determined and focused on digging deeper into these details.