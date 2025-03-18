Thailand\'s high-speed internet development tops global rankings,

Key projects, such as Learn to Earn, are designed to reduce inequality by improving access to education, healthcare, and income opportunities. These efforts contribute to the country’s competitiveness.

The DES has also collaborated with the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) on the Public Internet Project (formerly "Net Pracharat"), extending high-speed internet to 24,700 target villages, particularly those in remote areas (Zone C). Public Wi-Fi hotspots are being established in each village at no cost to users.

The initiative is recognized internationally, having won the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Prizes 2019 for infrastructure excellence from the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), a UN-affiliated agency.