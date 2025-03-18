Thailand\'s high-speed internet development tops global rankings,

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Economy and Society (DES) Prasert Jantararuangtong revealed that Thailand ranks 8th globally for fixed broadband download speeds, according to the Digital 2025 report by We Are Social, released in February 2025.
The government prioritizes high-performance digital infrastructure, aiming to provide efficient and affordable internet access to all, especially in remote areas. The DES is actively expanding high-speed internet access across the country through initiatives such as Community Digital Centers and the One District, One IT Person program.
Key projects, such as Learn to Earn, are designed to reduce inequality by improving access to education, healthcare, and income opportunities. These efforts contribute to the country’s competitiveness.
The DES has also collaborated with the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) on the Public Internet Project (formerly "Net Pracharat"), extending high-speed internet to 24,700 target villages, particularly those in remote areas (Zone C). Public Wi-Fi hotspots are being established in each village at no cost to users.
The initiative is recognized internationally, having won the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Prizes 2019 for infrastructure excellence from the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), a UN-affiliated agency.
As of January 2025, over 13.6 million users have registered for public Wi-Fi, with 16.8 million uses recorded. The DES plans to increase internet speeds to meet growing demand.
Further, the ministry is expanding the fibre-optic cable network to more than 1,600 health and education facilities, including schools, local health centres, and public hospitals, ensuring the highest-speed internet is available for crucial public services.