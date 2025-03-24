7 firms in 4.4B PN notes tied to PM's tax evasion debate

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has faced intense scrutiny from the very first day of the no-confidence debate. Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, an MP and deputy leader of the People's Party (PPLE), dissected the issue of a 393.5-million-baht share transfer to her mother and elder sister, as well as the case of promissory notes (PNs) worth over 4.4 billion baht, which allegedly involved concealed legal transactions and potential tax evasion of at least 218.7 million baht.

One of the key issues raised was the declaration of ownership of nine PNs by family members in Paetongtarn’s asset and liability report upon assuming the premiership in 2024. Wiroj alleged that these transactions should have incurred at least 218.7 million baht in taxes, involving five individuals:

Pintongta Shinawatra Kunakornwong (elder sister) – 4 promissory notes totalling 2,388,724,095.42 baht, used for share payments in P.T. Corporation Ltd., Rend Development Ltd., SC Office Plaza Ltd., and SCK Estate Ltd.. The estimated tax liability is at least 118.9 million baht.

Panthongtae Shinawatra (elder brother) – 1 promissory note worth 335,420,541 baht, used for share payments in Rend Development Ltd.. The estimated tax liability is at least 16.3 million baht.

Bannapot Damapong (maternal uncle ) – 2 promissory notes worth 1,315,460,000 baht, used for share payments in OAIM Management Ltd. and BBD Development Ltd.. The estimated tax liability is at least 65.3 million baht.