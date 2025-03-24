Revealing how much PM Paetongtarn paid in taxes?

In response to the allegation made by Wirot Lakkhanaadisorn, an MP from the People's Party, regarding the purchase of shares from her family through promissory notes (PN notes) during the no-confidence debate on Monday (March 24), Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra stood up to clarify, stating: “The accusation that I am evading taxes is false. On the contrary, even though I am younger than the debater, I am confident that I have paid more taxes to the state than the debater."
According to the information submitted by Prime Minister Paetongtarn to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) when she assumed office on January 2, 2025, it was found that:
Paetongtarn reported a total income of 3,409,682.58 baht, which includes salary, wages, meeting allowances, and bonuses. This amount represents her salary before taking office as Prime Minister until August 15, and her salary as Prime Minister thereafter.
She also reported income from assets, which include dividends of 259,267,639.90 baht, interest of 2,000,000 baht, and rental income of 890,000 baht, totaling annual income of 268,567,322.48 baht.
Her total expenses amounted to 57,720,000 baht, comprising 1,200,000 baht in expenses, 45,000,000 baht in personal expenses, 70,000,000 baht for household expenses, 800,000 baht in common area fees, 120,000 baht for property taxes, 1,000,000 baht for children's education, 600,000 baht in donations, and 2,000,000 baht for travel expenses.
Meanwhile, her spouse reported an income of 3,746,000 baht from salary, 600,000 baht from dividends, 383,100 baht in interest, and 400,000 baht from token benefits, totaling an annual income of 5,129,100 baht.
Regarding income tax information for the previous tax year, Paetongtarn reported taxable income of 5,428,132.76 baht, while her spouse reported taxable income of 3,671,943.81 baht, as per the Revenue Code.