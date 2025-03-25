PM denies ordering special treatment for Thaksin at Police Hospital

As for the royal pardon process, it is the right of any prisoner and follows established procedures, which she refrains from interfering with.

Regarding whether Thaksin was genuinely ill, when doctors diagnosed him with a medical condition, he had to receive treatment at the Police General Hospital, Paetongtarn explain.

"As a daughter, I naturally care deeply because I love my father—I am 100% a daddy’s girl. But as Prime Minister, I have never used my authority to interfere in any agency. Do not underestimate Thai civil servants or the integrity of our bureaucratic system. In this day and age, everything is subject to scrutiny.

Throughout this debate, members have called for my resignation as Prime Minister, which is within your rights in this honorable chamber. You are free to do so. However, what you cannot ask of me is to resign from being a daughter or a mother—those are roles I cannot step away from.

I am committed to working for all people, all groups, all provinces, and everywhere in this country because I am Thailand’s Prime Minister. I will fulfill this duty to the best of my ability. I ask that you judge me based on my competence and my dedication to this role. If there is to be criticism or debate, let it be about my work—it will be far more beneficial to this chamber and to our country," Prime Minister said.