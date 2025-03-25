PM denies ordering special treatment for Thaksin at Police Hospital

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra addressed the House of Representatives on Tuesday (March 25), regarding the no-confidence debate by MP Rangsiman Rome of the People's Party, who accused her of facilitating benefits for former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra upon his return to Thailand, including his hospitalization at the Police General Hospital.
She clarified that from the time Thaksin returned to Thailand on August 22, 2023, until his discharge from the hospital on February 18, 2024, she had not yet assumed the position of prime minister, which she officially took on August 16, 2024.
She urged MPs not to create confusion by implying that she was in power during that period and had the authority to direct government officials or influence decisions.
Regarding Thailand’s political situation over the past 20 years, she stated that if there was anyone who had faced significant injustice, Thaksin was among the top individuals who had experienced such unfair treatment.
She also dismissed allegations that Thaksin’s return was the result of a secret deal with "the devil" through the formation of the current government, asserting that this claim was entirely untrue.
"Of course, on that day, if the Pheu Thai Party and the Move Forward Party (before its dissolution and transformation into the People's Party) had successfully formed a government together, Move Forward would have led the government, while Pheu Thai would have been a coalition partner. Regardless, Thaksin would have returned to Thailand, no matter which party formed the government," said PM.
As for the royal pardon process, it is the right of any prisoner and follows established procedures, which she refrains from interfering with.
Regarding whether Thaksin was genuinely ill, when doctors diagnosed him with a medical condition, he had to receive treatment at the Police General Hospital, Paetongtarn explain.
"As a daughter, I naturally care deeply because I love my father—I am 100% a daddy’s girl. But as Prime Minister, I have never used my authority to interfere in any agency. Do not underestimate Thai civil servants or the integrity of our bureaucratic system. In this day and age, everything is subject to scrutiny.
Throughout this debate, members have called for my resignation as Prime Minister, which is within your rights in this honorable chamber. You are free to do so. However, what you cannot ask of me is to resign from being a daughter or a mother—those are roles I cannot step away from.
I am committed to working for all people, all groups, all provinces, and everywhere in this country because I am Thailand’s Prime Minister. I will fulfill this duty to the best of my ability. I ask that you judge me based on my competence and my dedication to this role. If there is to be criticism or debate, let it be about my work—it will be far more beneficial to this chamber and to our country," Prime Minister said.