Power struggles put Thai PM in political crosshairs

Thaksin’s court appearances are now becoming more frequent. On May 8—the same day the Medical Council ruled against the doctors—he filed a petition to leave the country in relation to his Article 112 case. The court rejected it. On June 13, the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions is scheduled to convene to review whether Thaksin's one-year sentence has been properly enforced.

Caught in the middle of this red-blue war is Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who now finds herself navigating a brutal political landscape. On one side stands her father. On the other hand, a powerful coalition partner with vast influence over government machinery—one that has increasingly obstructed Pheu Thai’s initiatives at every turn and reportedly holds mechanisms to unseat her in its hands.

The pressure surrounding Paetongtarn is immense. Beyond the political minefield, she must still manage a country plagued by crisis after crisis: distrust among coalition partners, sluggish economic growth, renewed violence in the deep south, and a raft of flagship policies that remain stalled or adrift. Add to that global trade pressures and domestic discontent, and it's no wonder the Prime Minister may find it hard to breathe.

This is no ordinary political storm—it’s a perfect one. And Paetongtarn is right in its eye.

Even before Paetongtarn became Prime Minister, sharp observers had warned: the moment she assumed office, she would become politically shackled—a hostage by virtue of her surname. Today, that prediction may well be unfolding.