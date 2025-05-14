Two uncles: Can their parties survive the storm?

Amid growing political uncertainty, internal tensions within Thailand’s ruling coalition, and mounting economic pressures, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and the Pheu Thai Party face increasing challenges, potentially threatening their standing in the next election.

Each political party is grappling with internal issues, from leadership instability to power struggles. Notably, Palang Pracharath and United Thai Nation—the so-called “two uncle parties”—are facing turbulent transitions.

Both parties originated from the military-aligned leadership of the "Three Ps" (Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, Gen Prawit Wongsuwan, and Gen Anupong Anupong "Pok" Paochinda), aiming to extend power beyond the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO), the military junta that ruled the country after the 2014 coup era.

Palang Pracharath was formed for the 2019 election, with initial plans to name it "People’s Party" before settling on "Palang Pracharath." It aligned well with the 'Pracharath Policy,' which had been heavily promoted and widely recognised by the public ahead of the 2019 election."