Two uncles: Can their parties survive the storm?

Amid growing political uncertainty, internal tensions within Thailand’s ruling coalition, and mounting economic pressures, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and the Pheu Thai Party face increasing challenges, potentially threatening their standing in the next election.
Each political party is grappling with internal issues, from leadership instability to power struggles. Notably, Palang Pracharath and United Thai Nation—the so-called “two uncle parties”—are facing turbulent transitions.
Both parties originated from the military-aligned leadership of the "Three Ps" (Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, Gen Prawit Wongsuwan, and Gen Anupong Anupong "Pok" Paochinda), aiming to extend power beyond the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO), the military junta that ruled the country after the 2014 coup era.
Palang Pracharath was formed for the 2019 election, with initial plans to name it "People’s Party" before settling on "Palang Pracharath." It aligned well with the 'Pracharath Policy,' which had been heavily promoted and widely recognised by the public ahead of the 2019 election."
The party’s foundation was built on expedient political alliances—some under legal pressure, others hedging on continued military dominance. From its inception, factional infighting plagued its unity.
The critical shift came when Prayut broke ranks with Prawit to lead the United Thai Nation into the 2023 election. Many MPs defected, but the party underperformed, prompting Prayut’s retirement from politics.
Without Prayut, current UTN leader Pirapan Salirathavibhaga faces intensifying pressure, especially over his position as Energy Minister. Clashes with a key financial backer have sparked attempts to unseat him, including allegations filed with the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) over corporate holdings and aid handouts bearing his image.
Insiders say the sponsor aims for a “double win”: removing Pirapan as both minister and party leader, to tighten control over the party without starting a new one from scratch.
Meanwhile, Palang Pracharath continues to haemorrhage members despite generous offers from Prawit to retain MPs. High-profile exits, such as Uttama Savanayana and Sontirat Sontijirawong, signal deeper cracks. More defections may follow, depending on whether Prawit chooses to fight or fold.
UTN faces similar tremors. Internal power struggles are likely as party financiers and current executives compete for dominance—a battle that could reshape the party’s direction and leadership.
What both parties have in common is their past reliance on Prayut’s popularity. Now, with only Prawit remaining, their future in the next election looks increasingly uncertain. The question is no longer just who will lead, but who will survive.