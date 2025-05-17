Top court to rule on Yingluck rice case May 22

On May 22 at 1.30pm, Thailand’s Supreme Administrative Court is scheduled to deliver its ruling in Case involving former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra and one other plaintiff against the Prime Minister and eight other government officials.

This case involves allegations of unlawful conduct by state officials and concerns administrative liability arising from the exercise of legal authority.

Case Background

The plaintiffs, led by Yingluck , argue that she suffered damages due to an unlawful order issued by the Ministry of Finance (the sixth defendant). The ministry, in Order No. 1351/2559 dated October 13, 2016, demanded financial compensation from Yingluck in connection with her alleged failure to prevent corruption during her administration’s controversial rice-pledging scheme.