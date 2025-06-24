June 24, 1932: The path towards Thai democracy

June 24, known as the “Day of the Siamese Revolution”, marks Thailand’s transition from an absolute monarchy to a democratic system of governance with the King as Head of State.

The date also witnessed the eventual creation of the Democracy Monument, a landmark symbolising the country’s socio-political transformation—one that continues to shape Thailand to this day.

Each year, June 24 is more than a historic date—it is a defining moment etched in the national consciousness. It commemorates the 1932 Siamese Revolution, which ended absolute monarchy and ushered in constitutional governance with the King as Head of State.

The revolution laid the groundwork for Thai political institutions and social structures that still persist.

The creation of Democracy Monument: a landmark of change

To commemorate this historic turning point, the Democracy Monument was constructed, with work beginning on June 24, 1939, and the monument was officially inaugurated on June 24, 1940.

Beyond symbolising the change in government, the Democracy Monument also serves as the zero-mile marker and the starting point of several principal national highways in Thailand, underscoring its central role in the country's infrastructure and governance.