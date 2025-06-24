June 24, 1932: The path towards Thai democracy

June 24, known as the “Day of the Siamese Revolution”, marks Thailand’s transition from an absolute monarchy to a democratic system of governance with the King as Head of State.
The date also witnessed the eventual creation of the Democracy Monument, a landmark symbolising the country’s socio-political transformation—one that continues to shape Thailand to this day.
Each year, June 24 is more than a historic date—it is a defining moment etched in the national consciousness. It commemorates the 1932 Siamese Revolution, which ended absolute monarchy and ushered in constitutional governance with the King as Head of State.
The revolution laid the groundwork for Thai political institutions and social structures that still persist.
The creation of Democracy Monument: a landmark of change
To commemorate this historic turning point, the Democracy Monument was constructed, with work beginning on June 24, 1939, and the monument was officially inaugurated on June 24, 1940.
Beyond symbolising the change in government, the Democracy Monument also serves as the zero-mile marker and the starting point of several principal national highways in Thailand, underscoring its central role in the country's infrastructure and governance.
Surrounding the Democracy Monument are 75 cannons with their muzzles buried in the ground. The number 75 comes from the B.E. 2475, the year that the revolution occurred. This detail reflects the historical significance hidden in every feature of the monument.
Retracing June 24, 1932: the start of Thai democracy
On the morning of June 24, 1932, the Khana Ratsadon (People’s Party), led by Phraya Phahonphonphayuhasena, mobilised military personnel and civilians to seize control of the kingdom. At that time, King Prajadhipok (Rama VII) was residing at Klai Kangwon Palace in Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province.
The coup leaders formed the Military Committee for the Defence of the Capital, which included three colonels:
Phraya Phahonphonphayuhasena
Phraya Songsuradet
Phraya Rit-akkhane
The group gathered a large force at the Royal Equestrian Statue Plaza, where they announced a declaration outlining their motives for the revolution.
Simultaneously, key members of the royal family and senior military officers were detained at the Ananta Samakhom Throne Hall.
The King’s resolve for peace and unity
To ensure both de facto and de jure legitimacy of the revolution, the Military Committee for the Defence of the Capital dispatched Lt Cdr Luang Supachalasai to Klai Kangwon Palace to formally invite King Rama VII to return to the capital and serve as a constitutional monarch under a new charter.
“The Khana Ratsadon has no intention of usurping the throne. Our highest aspiration is to establish a constitution to govern the country. Therefore, we respectfully invite His Majesty to return to the capital and continue as King, under the Constitutional Charter of the Kingdom.”
In response, the King sent a letter to the Military Committee for the Defence of the Capital before departing Hua Hin by special royal train. He wrote:
“I consider the well-being of my people and do not wish for bloodshed. I aim to ensure a smooth transition that avoids destructive conflict. In truth, I had already contemplated a change, specifically, a move towards a constitutional monarchy. Therefore, I am willing to serve as a symbolic figurehead to help guide the establishment of a new government and a constitutional order. If I were to refuse this role, it is likely that many foreign nations would not recognise the new government, which could cause serious complications…”
A peaceful transition to a constitutional monarchy
On June 25, 1932, King Rama VII returned to Bangkok by a royal train arranged by the revolutionary group. The next day, June 26, he granted an audience to leaders of the People’s Party and signed a royal decree granting amnesty to all individuals involved in the revolution.
Shortly afterwards, on June 27, the King promulgated the Provisional Charter on the Administration of the Kingdom of Siam, intended by the coup leaders to serve as the foundation for a permanent constitution.
Finally, on December 10, 1932, Thailand’s first permanent constitution was granted, laying the groundwork for democratic rule that endures to this day.