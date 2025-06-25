July legal battles fuel momentum for political reset

In the parliamentary game, the “Paetongtarn government” now operates without the 69 votes from the Bhumjaithai Party. With only 260–270 MPs remaining — including the original coalition bloc and so-called “cobras” (defectors) sheltered within various parties — the government still holds just over the simple majority threshold of 248 seats by a margin of slightly more than 10 votes.

Though the coalition is operating with a razor-thin margin, Pheu Thai — as the lead party — remains confident that it can maintain stability and push through key legislation pending in Parliament. The upcoming session is expected to revisit several important bills once the House resumes.

However, the real threat may not come from inside the chamber, but rather from outside of it. Political observers are increasingly focused on “off-Parliament warfare” — a set of mounting legal and political challenges that may culminate in a dramatic reshuffling of the political landscape.

At the centre of this storm are the father-daughter duo: Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her father, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra — the de facto patriarch of the Pheu Thai Party. Both are now the focus of intensifying legal scrutiny, which critics describe as a full-blown judicial offensive.

The month of July is shaping up to be a critical juncture. Several high-stakes legal cases are currently making their way through the system, any one of which could destabilise the government or trigger deeper constitutional repercussions.