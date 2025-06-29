People’s Party condemns coup rhetoric at weekend rally

The People’s Party issued a statement on Sunday (June 29) in response to the protest staged a day earlier by the “Uniting the Power of the Land” group at Victory Monument.

While acknowledging that demands for Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s resignation and calls for coalition parties to withdraw support from the government are part of normal democratic discourse, the party expressed grave concern over speeches made on stage by some protest leaders.

These speeches, the statement said, went beyond legitimate criticism and veered into dangerous territory — including content that appeared to legitimise or advocate for a military coup and political interference through undemocratic means