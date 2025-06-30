Opposition leader open to censure bid, but awaits court ruling on PM

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the People’s Party and head of the opposition in the House of Representatives, has outlined the opposition’s approach to working with the Bhumjaithai Party, now also in opposition, ahead of the opening of the first ordinary session of Parliament on July 3, 2025.

He revealed that an opposition whip meeting will be held on July 2, at 9.30am, followed by a meeting of all opposition party leaders on July 3, at 9am.

Commenting on Bhumjaithai’s earlier announcement that it plans to file a no-confidence motion against the government on July 3, Natthaphong said the matter will certainly be discussed.

He added that several parliamentary mechanisms are available to scrutinise the government, and clarified that his party does not oppose the motion itself.