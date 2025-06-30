Opposition leader open to censure bid, but awaits court ruling on PM

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the People’s Party and head of the opposition in the House of Representatives, has outlined the opposition’s approach to working with the Bhumjaithai Party, now also in opposition, ahead of the opening of the first ordinary session of Parliament on July 3, 2025.
He revealed that an opposition whip meeting will be held on July 2, at 9.30am, followed by a meeting of all opposition party leaders on July 3, at 9am.
Commenting on Bhumjaithai’s earlier announcement that it plans to file a no-confidence motion against the government on July 3, Natthaphong said the matter will certainly be discussed.
He added that several parliamentary mechanisms are available to scrutinise the government, and clarified that his party does not oppose the motion itself.
However, he emphasised that the timing must be carefully considered to ensure unity and precision among the opposition bloc.
He noted that the Constitutional Court is set to rule on the prime minister’s case on July 1, and the outcome—whether the PM is suspended from duties or not—will be critical.
Other uncertainties also remain over the prime minister’s ability to continue in office. Since a no-confidence motion may only be filed once per parliamentary session, he urged patience, arguing that it is better to wait for clarity before proceeding.
He stressed that this would not waste time but instead ensure the motion is well-timed and strategically sound.
Natthaphong also commented on the budget bill for fiscal year 2026, which is currently under review in the House committee and will soon move to second and third readings in Parliament. While the budget is an important piece of legislation, he warned that any government-sponsored bill could face instability due to the administration’s razor-thin majority.
With the ruling coalition holding only a slight edge—barely a dozen seats more than the opposition—he said political accidents are likely, as coalition partners may seize the opportunity to make demands.
Meanwhile, House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha has addressed the possibility of a no-confidence motion being filed under Section 151 of the Constitution, following Bhumjaithai Party’s announcement that it plans to submit such a motion.
He noted that everything hinges on the Constitutional Court’s decision on July 1, which will determine whether Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra must be suspended from duty.
Wan Muhamad Noor said, “If the court suspends the prime minister, then a no-confidence motion against her cannot be filed.”
However, he added that it remains unclear whether the opposition intends to target only the prime minister or include other cabinet ministers in the motion. “We’ll have to wait and review the motion itself,” he said. “I understand the opposition will consider carefully whom they wish to censure.”
The House, he stressed, will proceed according to constitutional provisions and parliamentary rules, and will follow established procedures in handling any such motion.