Palang Pracharath attracts Pheu Thai MPs in major shift

The fate of the Pheu Thai Party continues to decline, as both father and daughter, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra and current Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, enter a period of dangerous signals.

It comes as no surprise that the NIDA Poll has reflected a sharp drop in the popularity of Paetongtarn and Pheu Thai, especially in the Northeast region.

As a result, Gen Prawit Wongsuwan, leader of the Palang Pracharath Party, has appeared more energized, even offering himself as a potential prime minister should legal issues force Thaksin’s daughter out, much like the downfall of Srettha Thavisin.

Political experts are already predicting that the Palang Pracharath Party will struggle in the next election. However, recent movements in the Northeast are proving to be a surprise, reinforcing the countdown to the Paetongtarn administration’s possible collapse and the possibility of an early dissolution of parliament.

This comes after Santi Promphat, the party's deputy leader, who has occasionally appeared among prominent figures in the blue camp ( Bhumjaithai Party) on July 8, announced the Palang Pracharath Party’s 21 prospective candidates for parliament.

Nearly all of them are former MPs from the Northeast region and former Pheu Thai candidates.