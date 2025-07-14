Government to highlight achievements amid political uncertainty

“These are issues that directly affect the public, and we’ve made substantial progress,” he said. “But we admit we haven’t communicated this effectively. Often, we rely on routine bureaucratic channels. That’s something we must improve — we need to communicate in ways people can relate to and want to hear.”

He added that in addition to presenting completed initiatives, the government would also outline forward-looking policies that offer “hope,” such as its ambitious national AI strategy.

Artificial intelligence, he said, is a key pillar of the government’s future agenda. A national AI committee has already been formed, bringing together experts and private-sector stakeholders to explore how AI can benefit the public. The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society and the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation are leading efforts to drive AI development.

“Tomorrow (July 15), representatives from the private sector will meet with me to discuss how AI can be practically applied to improve people’s lives,” Prommin said.

He noted that the government's communication strategy will place greater emphasis on delivering messages that resonate with the public. “Some policies take time to implement, such as the 20-baht flat fare transport scheme, which is progressing well but still navigating legal procedures. Others, like the ‘You Fight, We Help’ initiative, are already delivering results and will be further expanded. The key now is to communicate these clearly.”