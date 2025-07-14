Government to highlight achievements amid political uncertainty

Dr Prommin Lertsuridej, Secretary-General to the Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra administration, said on Monday (July 14) that the government is preparing to present its achievements to the public, with an official address expected around September.
Speaking after a meeting with the Committee for Monitoring Government Policy Implementation and Prime Ministerial Directives, Prommin said the session focused on compiling the administration’s accomplishments in areas such as crackdowns on call centre scams, narcotics, general crime, and e-cigarettes.
“These are issues that directly affect the public, and we’ve made substantial progress,” he said. “But we admit we haven’t communicated this effectively. Often, we rely on routine bureaucratic channels. That’s something we must improve — we need to communicate in ways people can relate to and want to hear.”
He added that in addition to presenting completed initiatives, the government would also outline forward-looking policies that offer “hope,” such as its ambitious national AI strategy.
Artificial intelligence, he said, is a key pillar of the government’s future agenda. A national AI committee has already been formed, bringing together experts and private-sector stakeholders to explore how AI can benefit the public. The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society and the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation are leading efforts to drive AI development.
“Tomorrow (July 15), representatives from the private sector will meet with me to discuss how AI can be practically applied to improve people’s lives,” Prommin said.
He noted that the government's communication strategy will place greater emphasis on delivering messages that resonate with the public. “Some policies take time to implement, such as the 20-baht flat fare transport scheme, which is progressing well but still navigating legal procedures. Others, like the ‘You Fight, We Help’ initiative, are already delivering results and will be further expanded. The key now is to communicate these clearly.”
“We’ve started the work. We’re continuing it — and we will keep going until the people are truly better off,” he said.
Prommin also addressed public misconceptions about the government’s proposed entertainment complex policy, clarifying that it is not synonymous with establishing casinos. “The aim is to attract foreign investment and generate income for local communities. We must keep engaging the public and ensure this policy is clearly understood.”
Regarding speculation about a new Government Spokesperson — following a Facebook post by Jakrapob Penkair suggesting he may take up the role — Prommin declined to confirm the matter. “Once any decision becomes official, there will be a formal announcement,” he said.