Thap Lamu Port caught in geopolitical tug-of-war between US and China

This guiding principle extends to military procurement. Despite the Royal Thai Air Force currently leaning toward Sweden’s Gripen fighter jets to replace ageing US-made F-16s being phased out, future procurement cycles may see American platforms selected once again. Defence planners insist such choices are always subject to strategic balance, not dependency.

“As a sovereign state, we must consider all proposals carefully,” a senior security source told reporters. “Regardless of what the United States may offer—whether it involves security cooperation or trade concessions—Thailand under all administrations has consistently followed a balanced foreign policy.”

Geostrategically, western Thai waters—the Andaman Sea and the Strait of Malacca—are surrounded by maritime territories of Malaysia and Indonesia, with the northern reaches bordering Indian waters. While the South China Sea is a zone of intense contestation, China is simultaneously extending its reach westward via Myanmar.

This westward push is part of the China–Myanmar Economic Corridor (CMEC), a key component of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The CMEC links China to the Indian Ocean through Myanmar’s coastline, with the proposed Dawei deep-sea port serving as a vital maritime trade and logistics node.

From the United States’ perspective, growing Chinese influence here represents a mounting strategic threat. In contrast, Thailand’s geographical position is viewed as a geopolitical asset, especially in the South. The southern seaboard provides a unique dual-access advantage: eastward to the Pacific Ocean and westward to the Indian Ocean, offering Thailand rare leverage in maritime navigation and logistics.

This dual-front potential is precisely why the United States has reportedly shown interest in Thailand’s Thap Lamu Port and the Phang Nga Naval Base.

The Thai government has issued no directives to the Royal Thai Navy following Deputy Prime Minister Pichai Chunhavajira’s return from the recent trade mission to the US. Admiral Jirapol Wongwit, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Navy, has ordered an internal review of the source of media reports linking the US to the Thap Lamu development.

Within Thailand’s strategic community, there is clear recognition that leveraging military assets—such as base access or joint operations—in exchange for tariff relief from the US is a delicate and high-stakes calculation. Such a move could shift Thailand’s carefully maintained policy of balance, potentially drawing the kingdom into great-power competition and risking what critics describe as "inviting conflict to our doorstep."

Analysts suggest the government should explore broader trade diversification strategies instead of overly relying on the US market. This includes intensifying exports to Europe, Africa, or emerging markets, thereby reducing Thailand’s vulnerability to unilateral trade policies.

The US tariff issue is emerging as a major policy test for the Thai government and its economic leadership, which must adapt to the evolving global landscape, bringing both new opportunities and challenges.

Thailand, a relatively small nation with modest military and political clout, stands at the crossroads of multiple global powers, including the US, China, the EU, and newer actors in Asia and the Middle East.

The true test lies in how the government navigates this challenge to maximise national interest. In such a landscape, finding a genuinely selfless ally is unlikely.

Therefore, maintaining Thailand’s long-standing policy of strategic balance is not just prudent—it is essential.



