Chusak admits charter rewrite unlikely to be completed under Pheu Thai government

Once the referendum passes, the process would then proceed to the election of a Constitutional Drafting Assembly (CDA), which is expected to take another six months.

“Given the timeline, it is difficult to see how the process could be completed under this government,” Chusak said. “But if key issues reach consensus and the process moves forward, the CDA can be established and empowered to begin drafting. Even if the new charter isn’t completed during this government’s term, having the CDA in place would still represent meaningful progress—a step forward, even if the process cannot be fully completed.”

Key amendments to Section 256 and the new Chapter 15/1

The proposed amendment to Section 256 focuses on removing the requirement that one-third of the Senate and at least 20% of opposition MPs must vote in favour at the first and third readings. This change would make it procedurally easier for constitutional amendments to pass through Parliament.

Chapter 15/1, meanwhile, would authorise the drafting of a new constitution. It proposes the creation of a 200-member CDA elected directly by the people.

Strict eligibility criteria are outlined: individuals currently serving as MPs, senators, cabinet ministers, or political officials would be barred from standing as CDA candidates. Candidates must also meet the same legal qualifications required for standing as MPs.

The Election Commission (EC) would be tasked with organising the CDA election within 60 days of the law’s enactment and certifying the results within 15 days after polling.