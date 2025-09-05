Chanchai files petition with Supreme Court to bar Thaksin from leaving country

Former Nakhon Nayok MP, Chanchai Isarasenarak, submitted a petition to the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Political Officeholders on Friday (September 5), requesting an order to prohibit former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra from leaving the country until the court issues a ruling or enforces a one-year prison sentence.

Court officials received a petition for consideration, and Chanchai is scheduled to hear whether the court will accept the petition on September 8, 2025.

The request relates to the "14th floor Case", which stems from Thaksin's admission to the Police General Hospital on the night he was sent to prison after returning to Thailand to serve his sentence in 2014. Since then, he has not returned to prison and has been released upon serving his sentence.