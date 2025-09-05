Chanchai files petition with Supreme Court to bar Thaksin from leaving country

Former Nakhon Nayok MP, Chanchai Isarasenarak, submitted a petition to the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Political Officeholders on Friday (September 5), requesting an order to prohibit former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra from leaving the country until the court issues a ruling or enforces a one-year prison sentence.
Court officials received a petition for consideration, and Chanchai is scheduled to hear whether the court will accept the petition on September 8, 2025.
The request relates to the "14th floor Case", which stems from Thaksin's admission to the Police General Hospital on the night he was sent to prison after returning to Thailand to serve his sentence in 2014. Since then, he has not returned to prison and has been released upon serving his sentence.
Thaksin left Thailand on Thursday (September 4) ahead of the Supreme Court’s hearing on the "14th floor Case” scheduled for September 9, 2025.
Chanchai said that even though Thaksin has already left Thailand, he remains concerned. He filed the petition to ensure that the case is properly reviewed to determine whether Thaksin has genuinely served his prison term.
The Supreme Court previously dismissed his petition, citing that he lacked a direct legal interest, but the evidence he submitted was considered by the court. The case is set for judgment on September 9.
Chanchai also urged Thaksin to return to hear the court’s ruling, noting that even if sentenced to one year, the imprisonment is minor compared with the harm he caused to the country.
However, he acknowledged that Thaksin was legally permitted to travel abroad, as the Criminal Court had acquitted him in the lèse-majesté case, imposed no detention during the appeal, and issued no travel restrictions.
He added, “Even though my previous petitions were repeatedly dismissed, I am not worried about embarrassment if this petition is rejected again, because the court has reviewed the evidence I submitted.”
When asked if he bore any personal bias against Thaksin, Chanchai stressed that he is acting as a concerned Thai citizen. He refrained from commenting on whether Thaksin would return, but emphasised that the former prime minister should face the consequences of his past actions against Thailand.