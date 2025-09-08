Bhumjaithai’s 4 roadmaps: reviving economy, steering political crisis

Capt Thamanat Prompow, a party adviser, had expressed his interest in the defence portfolio. Yet signals from Prime Minister Anutin suggest otherwise. Speaking earlier, Anutin stressed the need for “someone with professional expertise,” a remark widely interpreted as narrowing Thamanat’s chances.

According to the latest lineup, Thamanat may be shifted to the tourism and sports portfolio, which previously belonged to the Bhumjaithai Party.

Meanwhile, in the Agriculture Ministry, Attakorn Sirilatthayakorn, who held the same post in Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s government, is slated to return as minister. He will be joined by deputy ministers Phai Lik and Sampan Mayuso.

At the Education Ministry, Narumon Pinyosinwat is tipped to take the top post, with Ongart Wongprayoon, MP for Saraburi, serving as deputy minister.

The Social Development and Human Security Ministry is set to go to Akara Prompow.

Four seats for Palang Pracharath

The Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) is set to receive four cabinet seats under the new coalition formula.

Earlier speculation suggested party leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwon might take the defence portfolio himself, or serve concurrently as deputy prime minister. However, the latest signals indicate that he will instead nominate Gen Nat Intharacharoen for the post.

This move is seen as a gesture of goodwill towards Santi Promphat, the party secretary-general and leader of the “Sweet Tamarind” faction. By stepping back from the cabinet, Prawit appears to be strengthening Santi’s role and influence.

The Labour Ministry is also expected to fall under PPRP’s quota, with contenders including Trinuch Thienthong and Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn.

Meanwhile, the United Thai Nation Party’s 16-MP bloc, led by Suchart Chomklin, has secured three seats:

Deputy Prime Minister and natural resources and environment minister (Suchart himself)

Industry minister (Yotsingh Liamlert, Suchart’s close ally)

Deputy interior minister (Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana)

For the Sakda Wichiansilp group, comprising eight Pheu Thai MPs and one Democrat MP (Naris Khamnurak), the quota is one minister and one deputy minister.

The Niphon Bunyamanee faction, with three Democrat MPs, will also receive one deputy ministerial post. Due to Nipon’s legal disqualification, his daughter Nithiya Bunyamanee is expected to take the role in his place.

Four months, four roadmaps: Bhumjaithai government sets short-term agenda

The Bhumjaithai-led government has only four months to govern before dissolving the House, under its agreement with the People’s Party. Excluding the caretaker period after dissolution, the administration will effectively remain in charge for six to eight months, possibly longer if unforeseen political complications arise.

Facing challenges on political, economic, and social fronts, Prime Minister Anutin has outlined four roadmaps as the government’s priority framework.

1. Economic relief and stimulus

The immediate focus is on tackling the cost of living. Measures include reducing household expenses, energy and transport costs, restructuring debt for farmers and low-income earners, and boosting community and SME income.

A revival of the “Khon La Khrueng” (Let’s Go Halves) scheme, first introduced under former PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, is being prepared in an updated form, promoted by Bhumjaithai as a new version with added features to rival Pheu Thai’s shelved digital wallet plan.

2. Border security and foreign affairs

The government has pledged to resolve the Thai–Cambodian border dispute peacefully, to prevent further casualties. The military will receive full backing, with Anutin leveraging his close ties to senior generals.

3. Disaster preparedness

Plans include upgrading early-warning and disaster management systems, accelerating compensation for victims, and strengthening recovery mechanisms to deal with increasingly severe natural disasters.

4. Social issues and crime

The administration vows to intensify crackdowns on drug trafficking, human trafficking, scams, and online gambling, while working with neighbouring countries to tackle cross-border syndicates.

Political implications

Though the timeline is limited, success in turning crises into opportunities could give Bhumjaithai a decisive advantage in the next election. The party, once seen as a secondary player, is now positioning itself as a conservative alternative to Pheu Thai, whose reputation has been weakened by political setbacks.



