Criminal Court sentences opposition MP to 2 years 8 months in lèse majesté case

The Criminal Court on Monday ( September 8 ) delivered its verdict in the case against Chonthicha Jangrew, an MP for Pathum Thani from the People’s Party, charged under Section 112 of the Criminal Code (lèse majesté) and the Computer Crime Act.
The charges stem from a Facebook post she made on November 8, 2020, in which she commented on the monarchy’s spending, the transfer of personnel and budgetary authority, and promotions within the bureaucracy. Prosecutors argued the remarks were defamatory towards the monarchy. Cholthicha denied the charges, fought the case in court, and was released on bail during the trial.
On Monday morning, she arrived at court accompanied by Chaithawat Tulathon, former leader of the Move Forward Party, to hear the ruling.
Before the session, Cholthicha told reporters she was not anxious, saying she had already prepared her legal defence thoroughly and was ready to seek bail if convicted. She emphasised that the verdict was only at the first-court level and she intended to continue fighting in the Appeals and Supreme Courts if necessary. She also expressed hope that the court would uphold her basic right to bail.
Asked why she chose to attend court instead of claiming parliamentary immunity, she replied that parliamentary privilege could not be used in this case. She insisted that her speeches had been made sincerely, with goodwill towards the monarchy and with the wish to see the institution remain strong in Thailand.
Cholthicha added that, regardless of the outcome, the People’s Party had already made arrangements to ensure constituents in Pathum Thani would continue to be represented.
At around 10.30am, the court sentenced Cholthicha to four years in prison, reduced to two years and eight months in recognition of her cooperation during the trial. Her legal team immediately prepared to seek bail pending appeal.