Criminal Court sentences opposition MP to 2 years 8 months in lèse majesté case

The Criminal Court on Monday ( September 8 ) delivered its verdict in the case against Chonthicha Jangrew, an MP for Pathum Thani from the People’s Party, charged under Section 112 of the Criminal Code (lèse majesté) and the Computer Crime Act.

The charges stem from a Facebook post she made on November 8, 2020, in which she commented on the monarchy’s spending, the transfer of personnel and budgetary authority, and promotions within the bureaucracy. Prosecutors argued the remarks were defamatory towards the monarchy. Cholthicha denied the charges, fought the case in court, and was released on bail during the trial.

On Monday morning, she arrived at court accompanied by Chaithawat Tulathon, former leader of the Move Forward Party, to hear the ruling.