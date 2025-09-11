Crossroads or separation: UTN faces key decision

The vote that saw Anutin Charnvirakul take the position of Thailand's 32nd Prime Minister has shifted the political landscape, pushing parties to reconsider their strategies and quickly reorganise in preparation for upcoming elections.

One such example is the case of the United Thai Nation Party (UTN), which had split into two factions. The first faction, led by party leader Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, teamed up with the party's secretary-general, Akanat Promphan, controlling 16 to 20 MPs.

The second faction, led by Suchart Chomklin, a party-list MP, along with a network of business tycoons, commanded 14 to 16 MPs, aiming to reshape the power dynamics within the party.

With the shift of power to "Suchart's" faction, a list of 16 UTN MPs was submitted, guaranteeing their vote for Anutin. However, when it came time for the vote, 33 out of 36 UTN MPs voted in favour of Anutin, with only 3 abstentions.

The added support for Anutin came from Akanat's team, while the abstentions came from Pirapan's faction. This sparked rumours that Pirapan was dissatisfied with Akanat's voting strategy, as Pirapan had preferred that UTN MPs abstain from voting.