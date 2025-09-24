Lt Gen Boonsin denies asset probe claim, calls it fake news

Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, Commander of the 2nd Army Area, revealed that false information had been circulated online, claiming that Defence Minister Gen Natthapol Nakpanich had suggested an investigation into Boonsin's assets and urged the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) to act promptly so that the public could know the truth. This claim was spread by the Joey Pathumwan Facebook page.
However, Lt Gen Boonsin confirmed that the claim was fake news, designed to create division at both policy and operational levels.
"I confirm that my asset declaration, as required by regulations, is submitted to the NACC every year, as mandated for officers of the rank of Major General and above. I urge the public not to believe this false news, as it will only lead to further division," said Boonsin.