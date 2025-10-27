Checklist of frontrunners for Pheu Thai leader

The Pheu Thai Party will hold on October 31, 2025, an extraordinary general meeting to elect a new party leader and executive board following the resignation of Paetongtarn Shinawatra. The new leadership will steer the party into the upcoming general election expected in early 2026.

The next executive lineup is expected to reflect the “Reinventing Pheu Thai” strategy, a structural overhaul that distances the party from the Shinawatra family brand in an effort to refresh its image and appeal to new political demographics.

While the Shinawatra name has long been the party’s greatest strength, it has also been its biggest liability. Despite waning popularity of patriarch Thaksin Shinawatra, the Pheu Thai brand without his legacy risks losing its identity.

At the same time, opposition to the Shinawatra network remains deeply rooted among conservative factions, ensuring that any visible association would trigger renewed political backlash.

The rebranding effort aims to move the family influence behind the scenes while presenting a modernised, younger image at the forefront.

All eyes are now on Julapun Amornvivat, a former deputy finance minister and son of ex-Pheu Thai leader Sompong Amornvivat, as the leading candidate for the new party head. Although Sompong recently resigned from the party, his close ties and loyalty to the Shinawatra family remain intact.