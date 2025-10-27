Checklist of frontrunners for Pheu Thai leader

The Pheu Thai Party will hold on October 31, 2025, an extraordinary general meeting to elect a new party leader and executive board following the resignation of Paetongtarn Shinawatra. The new leadership will steer the party into the upcoming general election expected in early 2026.
The next executive lineup is expected to reflect the “Reinventing Pheu Thai” strategy, a structural overhaul that distances the party from the Shinawatra family brand in an effort to refresh its image and appeal to new political demographics.
While the Shinawatra name has long been the party’s greatest strength, it has also been its biggest liability. Despite waning popularity of patriarch Thaksin Shinawatra, the Pheu Thai brand without his legacy risks losing its identity.
At the same time, opposition to the Shinawatra network remains deeply rooted among conservative factions, ensuring that any visible association would trigger renewed political backlash.
The rebranding effort aims to move the family influence behind the scenes while presenting a modernised, younger image at the forefront.
All eyes are now on Julapun Amornvivat, a former deputy finance minister and son of ex-Pheu Thai leader Sompong Amornvivat, as the leading candidate for the new party head. Although Sompong recently resigned from the party, his close ties and loyalty to the Shinawatra family remain intact.
Julapun is seen as a bridge between the old and new generations within the party, leaning towards the reformist camp but maintaining the trust of key Shinawatra figures, particularly former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra and Yaowapa Wongsawat, Thaksin's sisters. Despite long-standing political tensions between his father, Sompong, and Yaowapa, Julapun is regarded as a unifying choice.
Insiders say his appointment now depends on approval from Khunying Potjaman na Pombejra, the former wife of Thaksin. If there are no objections, the upcoming general meeting is expected to officially endorse Julapun as the new Pheu Thai Party leader.
Despite growing momentum behind Julapun, several veteran MPs within the Pheu Thai Party have floated the name of Chaturon Chaisaeng, arguing that his strong democratic credentials could help win back the party’s traditional red-shirt supporters.
Chaturon, a long-time advocate of democratic reform who has consistently stood with the pro-democracy camp, has drawn notable backing from current and former MPs who view him as a principled and independent figure.
However, his independent streak and reputation for being uncompromising have made the Shinawatra family cautious. Party insiders say there are concerns that if Chaturon were to assume leadership, even Thaksin himself might struggle to influence key party directions, potentially undermining central control.
Meanwhile, other names such as Cholnan Srikaew, MP for Nan, and Sutin Klungsang, party-list MP, have also been floated to gauge internal reactions, though their chances are considered slim.
For now, the Pheu Thai leadership contest appears to be shaping up as a two-way race between Julapun and Chaturon.
Another key position in the upcoming reshuffle is that of party secretary-general. Among the leading names is Suriya Juangroongruangkit. Although he was initially considered a frontrunner, sources say he prefers to remain in the background, taking charge of election strategy as the party’s campaign director.
Attention has now turned to Prasert Jantararuangtong, who may make a comeback as secretary-general. Known for his calm and discreet style, Prasert commands respect across factions, admired by younger MPs and trusted by veteran members alike.
Crucially, Prasert is aligned with Pongsak Ruktapongpisal, a long-time Thaksin ally. Pongsak, who saw his influence wane during the previous Pheu Thai administration due to tensions with certain Shinawatra factions, has recently re-emerged as part of the “Reinventing Pheu Thai” campaign.
He appeared alongside Paetongtarn at recent party events, reportedly playing a key role in keeping northeastern MPs loyal to the party amid shifting political tides.
According to insiders, the Shinawatra camp has allowed MPs to openly nominate and discuss potential candidates for both the party leader and secretary-general roles.
A meeting of Pheu Thai MPs is scheduled for October 28 to gather opinions and recommendations before the formal vote on October 31, when the new leadership lineup will be finalised, a decision that could also shape the Shinawatra family’s future influence in Thai politics.