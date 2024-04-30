Can Diachkova topple Sundell? 

“Karelian Lynx” challenges reigning divisional queen Smilla Sundell for the belt in the ONE Fight Night 22 main event, which goes down at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday, May 4.

Ahead of the biggest fight of her career, the 29-year-old is oozing confidence.

“I am not scared. I am excited and happy. All I want is to get into the ring with her to see what is so interesting about her and what everyone is talking about,” she said.