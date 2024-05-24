\"Esports Classroom 2024\" to forge new paths in education and digital careers

This initiative aims to leverage games and esports as educational tools, broadening horizons for the new generation to explore a wider array of career opportunities and develop essential skills for the digital era.

The "Esports Classroom 2024" program is set to engage over 400 students and teachers in Bangkok and other regions across the country. In collaboration with universities, the program will offer scholarships and integrate the esports curriculum into a university course related to event production.

At the press conference, discussions centred on the role of esports and extracurricular activities in enhancing Thai education. Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok, presided over the program launch, emphasizing the rapid development of the digital world and the emergence of new careers. "Educational curricula must evolve constantly to keep up with the fast-changing pace,"

Chadchart stated. "Learning in various aspects leads to analysis, sedimentation, and practical application, which is crucial for life, study, and self-management outside the classroom."

Puttawan Suphataranant, Director of Corporate Communications, Sea (Thailand), highlighted the significant attention games and esports have garnered from multiple sectors. "By collaborating with a network of educators, we aim to use games and esports to cultivate skills for the digital age, preparing Thai students for future challenges," she explained.