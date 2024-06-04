Phenom Kanyarak drains 3-Under to win TrustGolf US Championship Thailand

Part of the inaugural "Mix US College Golf Camp powered by TrustGolf", this tournament aims to nurture young golfing talent. The competition was held in an 18-hole stroke-play format, with categories for both boys (6,500-7,000 yards) and girls (5,900-6,300 yards). The overall low gross champion was awarded a sports scholarship worth 30,000 baht, with three additional scholarships given to TrustGolf participants aged 12-14 and 15-19 apiece.
Kanyarak, competing in the girls' 12-14 age group, delivered the best performance with her 3-under par 69, taking home the trophy. Close behind was "Noodee" Korrawan Bennukul in the girls' 15-19 age group, who finished second with an even-par 72. "Pon" Charongrat Jitnavasathien, competing in the boys' 15-19 age group, claimed third place with a score of 2-over par 74, followed by "Ngern Pond" Phuriphat Vichienchai, also in the boys’ 15-19 division, in fourth place with a score of 3-over par 75.
The awards ceremony was graced by Cdr. Pornpan Posayanandana, General Manager of TCT Corporation Co., Ltd., presented the trophies.
Also attending were three esteemed US college coaches: Richard Church from the University of Utah, Aaron Watkins from the University of Cumberlands, and Jon Whithaus from Duke University, all of whom observed the young athletes throughout the competition. Khun Kulltorn Mesommonta, a representative from Royal Hills Golf Resort and Spa, was also presented.
Special scholarships awarded by TrustGolf were given to Boon Uthaisang, Kanyapak Tanatunya, and Kasidech Tanatunya in the 12-14 age group, and to Yutika Nuammaiphum, Panyaphan Piriyaphan, and Chutikarn Phermthongmak in the 15-19 age group.