Phenom Kanyarak drains 3-Under to win TrustGolf US Championship Thailand

Kanyarak, competing in the girls' 12-14 age group, delivered the best performance with her 3-under par 69, taking home the trophy. Close behind was "Noodee" Korrawan Bennukul in the girls' 15-19 age group, who finished second with an even-par 72. "Pon" Charongrat Jitnavasathien, competing in the boys' 15-19 age group, claimed third place with a score of 2-over par 74, followed by "Ngern Pond" Phuriphat Vichienchai, also in the boys’ 15-19 division, in fourth place with a score of 3-over par 75.

The awards ceremony was graced by Cdr. Pornpan Posayanandana, General Manager of TCT Corporation Co., Ltd., presented the trophies.