Euro 2024: Kylian Mbappé and France aim to start with a win over on-form Austria

Match facts

— France had a strong 2023 with eight wins from 10 games and only one loss, to Germany. Four games this year have already included a 2-0 loss — again to Germany — in a March friendly and a 0-0 draw with Canada last week in France’s last game before Euro 2024.

— France’s players have been speaking out on politics ahead of upcoming elections, with Kylian Mbappé warning against “extremes” and urging young people to vote in his pre-match news conference. Marcus Thuram earlier called on French people to “fight daily” to keep the far right out of power.

— Coach Ralf Rangnick has revitalized Austria since taking over in 2022 and turned down Bayern Munich to stay with the team.

— Austria comes into Euro 2024 on a seven-game unbeaten run with just three goals conceded during that time. A 2-0 win over Germany in November and a 6-1 demolition of Turkey in March were the highlights.