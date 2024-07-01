Pakkapon shines as new Thai badminton star with 2 US Open titles

Pakkapon Teeraratsakul emerged as a formidable force in world doubles badminton on Sunday, winning both the men’s and mixed titles at the US Open in Texas.
Fourth seeds Pakkapon and fellow 19-year-old Peeratchai Sukphun secured their first title in the men’s doubles, coming from behind to beat Taiwan’s Liu Kuang Heng and Yang Po Han 13-21, 21-16, 21-11 in the final of the BWF 300 event.
The victory marked Thailand’s first BWF men’s doubles title since Tinn Isriyanet and Kittisak Namdash won at the Princess Cup in 2019. Pakkapon and Peeratchai also became only the second Thai duo to win the US Open men’s doubles, following Maneepong Jongjit and Nipitphong Phuangphuapet in 2014.
Later in the day, Pakkapon teamed up with Phataimas Muenwong in the mixed doubles to clinch his second BWF title.
The pair triumphed over Denmark's Jesper Toft and Amalie Magelund with a score of 15-21, 21-19, 21-13.
The victory was their first triumph together after coming runners-up at the Malaysia Masters last year
Pakkapon and his partners won prize money of US$16,590 for each title win.
All three Thai players will be in action at the Canada Open, starting tomorrow (Tuesday).