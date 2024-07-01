Pakkapon shines as new Thai badminton star with 2 US Open titles

Pakkapon Teeraratsakul emerged as a formidable force in world doubles badminton on Sunday, winning both the men’s and mixed titles at the US Open in Texas.

Fourth seeds Pakkapon and fellow 19-year-old Peeratchai Sukphun secured their first title in the men’s doubles, coming from behind to beat Taiwan’s Liu Kuang Heng and Yang Po Han 13-21, 21-16, 21-11 in the final of the BWF 300 event.