Sitthichai to fight Shadow in featherweight Muay Thai at ONE Lumpinee 92

The blockbuster event will be ONE Championship's last quarterly tentpole show of the year, set at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.



This bout will mark Sitthichai’s 11th appearance in ONE.



The 33-year-old “Killer Kid,” with an impressive 129-35 record in striking sports, is hailed as one of the best in history. Throughout his storied career, he has won eight Kickboxing and Muay Thai World Titles.