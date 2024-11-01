Sitthichai to fight Shadow in featherweight Muay Thai at ONE Lumpinee 92

The blockbuster event will be ONE Championship's last quarterly tentpole show of the year, set at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.
This bout will mark Sitthichai’s 11th appearance in ONE.
The 33-year-old “Killer Kid,” with an impressive 129-35 record in striking sports, is hailed as one of the best in history. Throughout his storied career, he has won eight Kickboxing and Muay Thai World Titles.
In his most recent appearance at ONE 167 in June, Sitthichai triumphed over former two-division K-1 World Champion Masaaki Noiri via unanimous decision.
Currently ranked #3 in both the featherweight Muay Thai and kickboxing divisions, a victory over Shadow could bring Sitthichai closer to a World Title shot in either sport.
However, the 24-year-old Shadow is equally driven to make his mark in ONE Championship.
After a loss in his promotional debut at ONE Lumpinee 52 in February, he bounced back with three consecutive victories.
A win over a seasoned opponent like Sitthichai could see him win the coveted 1 million Thai Baht contract with ONE Championship.
The high-level technical skill and relentless pressure that each fighter brings make this a strong candidate for Fight of the Year.