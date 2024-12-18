ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang live at Saitama Arena on March 23 announced

Plus, in a rematch for the vacant ONE Flyweight MMA World Championship, #1-ranked flyweight MMA contender and former longtime divisional king Adriano Moraes of Brazil will face #2-ranked Yuya Wakamatsu of Japan.

More blockbuster matchups for ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will be announced at a later date.

Tickets will go on sale in Japan exclusively on ePlus on Friday, December 20. Tickets will be available for international purchase on January 11.