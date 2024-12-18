ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang live at Saitama Arena on March 23 announced

ONE Championship, the world’s largest martial arts organisation, in partnership with U-NEXT, one of Japan’s leading OTT streaming platforms, today announced ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will emanate from Saitama Super Arena on March 23, 2025.
In the main event, #2-ranked flyweight kickboxing contender Takeru Segawa of Japan will square off against top-ranked contender and former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon of Thailand in a five-round flyweight kickboxing super-fight.
Plus, in a rematch for the vacant ONE Flyweight MMA World Championship, #1-ranked flyweight MMA contender and former longtime divisional king Adriano Moraes of Brazil will face #2-ranked Yuya Wakamatsu of Japan.
More blockbuster matchups for ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will be announced at a later date.
Tickets will go on sale in Japan exclusively on ePlus on Friday, December 20. Tickets will be available for international purchase on January 11.
Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, stated: “ONE Championship will head to Japan for the fourth time, and I am excited to bring one of the biggest kickboxing fights in history to Saitama Super Arena.
Takeru is a kickboxing icon, revered for his supreme skill and fighting spirit. Rodtang is the world’s most popular striking superstar and one of the greatest Muay Thai fighters of all time. I can’t wait to finally witness this spectacular fight in ONE Championship. Plus, former flyweight MMA king Adriano Moraes and Japan’s own Yuya Wakamatsu will face off for the vacant ONE Flyweight MMA World Title. I’m excited to see who will succeed Demetrious Johnson as the undisputed king of the division. It’s going to be another historic night in Japan, and I want to express my sincere gratitude to U-NEXT for all of their support.”