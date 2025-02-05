ONE Lumpinee 96 Full Card – Komawut Faces Panrit, Malatesta Battles Dayakaev In Muay Thai Showdowns 

In the main event, Komawut FA Group and Panrit Lukjaomaesaiwaree will settle unfinished business in a 142-pound catchweight Muay Thai showdown. The two first met at ONE Lumpinee 29, where Komawut edged out a majority decision.



Since then, he has scored notable wins over Yodphupa Petkiatpet, Siwakorn PK Saenchai, and Alexey Boyko. Now, the 25-year-old aims to notch his first three-fight winning streak in the weekly spectacle.



On the other hand, Pandit is out for revenge. The 28-year-old previously tore through the division with a four-fight winning streak, taking out Superball Wankhongohm MBK, Kongklai Sor Sommai, and Balyko before Suakim Sor Jor Tongprajin halted his momentum at ONE Lumpinee 92 in December.