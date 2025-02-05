ONE Lumpinee 96 Full Card – Komawut Faces Panrit, Malatesta Battles Dayakaev In Muay Thai Showdowns 

In the main event, Komawut FA Group and Panrit Lukjaomaesaiwaree will settle unfinished business in a 142-pound catchweight Muay Thai showdown. The two first met at ONE Lumpinee 29, where Komawut edged out a majority decision.
Since then, he has scored notable wins over Yodphupa Petkiatpet, Siwakorn PK Saenchai, and Alexey Boyko. Now, the 25-year-old aims to notch his first three-fight winning streak in the weekly spectacle.
On the other hand, Pandit is out for revenge. The 28-year-old previously tore through the division with a four-fight winning streak, taking out Superball Wankhongohm MBK, Kongklai Sor Sommai, and Balyko before Suakim Sor Jor Tongprajin halted his momentum at ONE Lumpinee 92 in December.
The event’s featured bout will see an explosive bantamweight Muay Thai clash between Italy’s Alessio Malatesta and Russia’s Abdulla Dayakaev, who are known for their fight-ending ability.
After a decision loss in his promotional debut, Malatesta rebounded with two highlight-reel knockouts—a first-round finish of Wilachon PK Saenchai, followed by a stunning head-kick KO of Fabio Reis.
Meanwhile, Dayakaev stormed into the series with four straight wins before suffering his first loss at ONE Lumpinee 82 last year. He bounced back devastatingly, though, scoring a 35-second knockout of Sibmuen in December.
ONE Lumpinee 96 Full Card
Komawut FA Group vs. Panrit Lukjaomaesaiwaree (Muay Thai – 142-pound catchweight)
Singdomthong Nokjeanladkrabang vs. Nuapet Tded99 (Muay Thai – 128-pound catchweight)
Donking Yotharakmuaythai vs. Denpayak Detpetsrithong (Muay Thai – flyweight)
Brazil M Eakchat vs. Singtanawat Nokjeanladkrabang (Muay Thai – 126-pound catchweight)
Nahyan Mohammed vs. Petnoppadet Noppadetmuaythai (Muay Thai – 112-pound catchweight)
Tuangsap Sor Salacheep vs. Khunkrai PK Saenchai (Muay Thai – 112-pound catchweight)
Alessio Malatesta vs. Abdulla Dayakaev (Muay Thai – bantamweight)
Petnamkhong Mongkolpet vs. Kaenpitak NhongBangsai (Muay Thai – 122-pound catchweight)
Leandro Miranda vs. Hyu (kickboxing – flyweight)
Maxime Combes vs. Omar El Halabi (Muay Thai – 127-pound catchweight)
Wang Yuhan vs. Ryuki Kawano (Kickboxing – 122-pound catchweight)
Jean Carlos Pereira vs. Mansur Gitinov (MMA – lightweight)