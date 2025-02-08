Pornanong Phatlum appointed as Brand Ambassador for Hermes Golf Club Chonburi

Somchai Thaisanguanvorakul, Executive Chairman of Hermes Golf Club Chonburi, officially appointed Phatlum, a pro golfer from Chaiyaphum province, as the club's brand ambassador.
The club will also support Budsabakorn Sukapan and Nemittra Juntanaket in various tournaments and their training. The announcement was marked by a friendly golf round with Phatlum's brother, Pornpong "Pro Wow" Phatlum, CEO of AMG Sports Co., Ltd., on February 6, 2025.
Located on Highway 331 (Sattahip-Khao Hin Son) in Chonburi, Hermes Golf Club opened in late 2024. The 18-hole, par-72 course is designed to challenge golfers of all handicap levels. Its proximity to Bangkok adds to its appeal.
Somchai expressed his honour in having Phatlum join the club, noting that her appointment would help raise the course's profile. Phatlum shared her gratitude for the opportunity, stating her commitment to excel internationally while training at the quality facility.