Pornanong Phatlum appointed as Brand Ambassador for Hermes Golf Club Chonburi

Somchai Thaisanguanvorakul, Executive Chairman of Hermes Golf Club Chonburi, officially appointed Phatlum, a pro golfer from Chaiyaphum province, as the club's brand ambassador.

The club will also support Budsabakorn Sukapan and Nemittra Juntanaket in various tournaments and their training. The announcement was marked by a friendly golf round with Phatlum's brother, Pornpong "Pro Wow" Phatlum, CEO of AMG Sports Co., Ltd., on February 6, 2025.