Shin Seungwoo edges field to capture KPGA Winter Tour Title at Phoenix Bangkok

Thailand’s Parathakorn Sunyasri mounted a strong challenge, finishing just one shot behind at 8-under-par 132, where he shared second place with South Korea’s Daejin Jeong and Park Jundub.
The 36-hole stroke play event, held from February 20-21, featured a competitive field of 120 players battling for a total prize purse of 100 million won (BT2.04 million). Shin sealed the win in style with a 6-under-par 64 in the final round, posting seven birdies against a lone bogey. His impressive finish earned him the champion’s paycheck of 15 million won (BT306,000).
Parathakorn surged into contention with a matching 64 but fell just short of forcing a playoff. He, along with Jeong and Park, shared runner-up honours and collected 5.343 million won (BT108,997) each. Kim Seunghyuk and Ha Chunghoon finished tied for fifth at 7-under-par 133, while Kim Sangwon secured seventh at 6-under-par 134. Defending champion Kim Sanghyun settled for a share of eighth place alongside Thailand’s Atiruj Winaicharoenchai and Kim Beomsoo.
Among the Thai golfers, Newport Laparotkit finished tied for 11th at 4-under-par 136, while Ekparit Wu and Akedanai Phonghathaikul shared 19th place at 3-under-par 137. Warut Wongrungroj wrapped up his campaign tied for 30th at 2-under-par 138.
The tournament concluded with an award ceremony attended by Phoenix Gold Golf Bangkok executives Khun Chanya Swangchitr and Dr. Lt. Gen. Peerapong Manakit. Khun Chanya expressed pride in hosting the prestigious event, highlighting the course’s recent upgrades and reaffirming its status as a premier international golf venue.