Shin Seungwoo edges field to capture KPGA Winter Tour Title at Phoenix Bangkok

Thailand’s Parathakorn Sunyasri mounted a strong challenge, finishing just one shot behind at 8-under-par 132, where he shared second place with South Korea’s Daejin Jeong and Park Jundub.

The 36-hole stroke play event, held from February 20-21, featured a competitive field of 120 players battling for a total prize purse of 100 million won (BT2.04 million). Shin sealed the win in style with a 6-under-par 64 in the final round, posting seven birdies against a lone bogey. His impressive finish earned him the champion’s paycheck of 15 million won (BT306,000).