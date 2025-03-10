Dornan & Suritpreeya sweep open and division titles in style

Competing in the A Boys’ category, the 16-year-old Dornan delivered a clutch performance, sinking a decisive birdie in the 18th hole playoff to edge out defending champion Panot after both finished with a total 3-under-par 213 in regulation play.

"Today, my game didn’t go as planned, especially my approach shots, which left me in tough scoring positions. I managed only an even-par round, but I stayed focused in the playoff and sealed the win with a birdie," said Dornan, celebrating his maiden JAT-NB3 Elite Series title.

Dornan also claimed the Open championship, leaving Panot, who posted a final-round 70, to settle for runner-up honors.

Suritpreeya Pruksanubal stamped her authority on the girls' side by clinching both the Open and B Division titles with a total 3-over-par 219. Despite struggling with a final-round 78, the Circuit 3 champion dominated the B Division, finishing 11 strokes ahead of Natcharey Khunapasut, and outclassed Vichayada Raemmuang by three shots for the Open crown.