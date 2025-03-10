Dornan & Suritpreeya sweep open and division titles in style

Competing in the A Boys’ category, the 16-year-old Dornan delivered a clutch performance, sinking a decisive birdie in the 18th hole playoff to edge out defending champion Panot after both finished with a total 3-under-par 213 in regulation play.
"Today, my game didn’t go as planned, especially my approach shots, which left me in tough scoring positions. I managed only an even-par round, but I stayed focused in the playoff and sealed the win with a birdie," said Dornan, celebrating his maiden JAT-NB3 Elite Series title.
Dornan also claimed the Open championship, leaving Panot, who posted a final-round 70, to settle for runner-up honors.
Suritpreeya Pruksanubal stamped her authority on the girls' side by clinching both the Open and B Division titles with a total 3-over-par 219. Despite struggling with a final-round 78, the Circuit 3 champion dominated the B Division, finishing 11 strokes ahead of Natcharey Khunapasut, and outclassed Vichayada Raemmuang by three shots for the Open crown.
Vichayada, however, did not leave empty-handed, as she secured the A Girls’ title with a total 6-over-par 222, edging out Korrawan Bennukul and Parat Sukanant by just a single stroke.
In the B Boys' division, Nutpob Luencharoenwatana carded a closing 76 to finish at 9-over-par 225, securing victory ahead of South Africa’s Lubanzi Tselane, who settled for second place with a 231.
The C category, contested over 36 holes, saw Asakorn Hattabodee cruise to victory in the boys' division, firing a brilliant 68 en route to a 5-under-par 139 total. Punnapat Chumnanvech trailed far behind in second with a 164. In the girls' division, Ramita Chongthairungruang dominated the field, finishing at 180, a full nine shots ahead of Ivivarin Pradubyart.
In the D Girls' division, Hazel Marie Stitt Hazel claimed the title with 162, followed by Thongchomphunut Rojviboonchai at 171.
The sixth circuit of the JAT-NB3 Elite Series returns to Rayong Green Valley Country Club from March 28-30. Organized by Trust Golf in collaboration with NB3, the series offers young golfers a shot at earning JAT Order of Merit points, with their scores contributing to both the Junior Golf Scoreboard and the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR).
At the end of the season, the top 20 players on the Order of Merit will earn a spot in the prestigious US Summer Camp, where they will receive elite coaching and training. Players will also vie for spots in the Asian Championship, set for April 11-13, 2025, at Royal Hills Golf Resort & Spa in Nakhon Nayok, featuring an 80-20 field split between JAT Order of Merit qualifiers and international entries from across Asia.
Top performers will also have a shot at competing in the NB3 World Championship in the United States this November, a golden opportunity for junior golf’s rising stars.