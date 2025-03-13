Battle at Blue Canyon: Thai and Korean Stars Set for Season Opener!

Ahead of the season-opening event, the six golfers shared their thoughts in the official Players’ Press Conference, with all of them ready to embrace the challenges of the prestigious tournament.
Lee Ye Won, the defending champion, expressed her excitement about returning to Thailand, emphasizing how she spent the offseason improving her game and recently gained confidence after playing in Taiwan and Saudi Arabia.
Ranked 26th on the KLPGA, Kim Jae-Hee is also looking for a strong start, recalling how she won her first title in Singapore last year and is hoping to replicate that success in Thailand.
Park Sung-Hyun, a former world No. 1 now competing on the KLPGA Tour, admitted she is still working on regaining her confidence and focusing on mental strength rather than technical adjustments.
Thailand’s top contenders are also eager to make their mark. Chanettee Wannasaen, a two-time LPGA Tour winner, is making her debut at Blue Canyon and acknowledged the challenges of the narrow fairways and tricky slopes, saying she will focus on her game rather than setting high expectations.
Arpichaya Yubol, ranked 91st in the world, admitted she is feeling some fatigue after a busy schedule but is determined to improve on her performance from last year’s event.
Kiratthiya Fujaree, currently competing on the Epson Tour in the US, is looking to gain momentum before heading back overseas, highlighting that her strategy will be key on the demanding course.
The Blue Canyon Ladies Championship 2025 marks the second consecutive year the event is being held in Thailand as the season-opening tournament of the KLPGA Tour. The prize fund has increased to US$800,000 (THB27.65 million), with the champion set to take home US$144,000 (THB4.88 million).
The 72-hole stroke play event will see a cut after 36 holes, with the top 60 and ties advancing to the weekend rounds. The 120-player field includes 80 KLPGA Order of Merit players, along with sponsor invites and qualifiers from the National Qualifying Round, with 21 Thai players receiving invitations.
Held at the renowned Canyon Course, which was named Thailand’s Best Golf Course 2024 by the World Golf Awards, the tournament promises a high-level competition between Korea’s top players and Thailand’s rising stars.
Fans can catch the live broadcast on True Vision:
• Thursday, March 13: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM
• Friday, March 14: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM
• Saturday, March 15: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
• Sunday, March 16: 1:00 PM – 4:30 PM