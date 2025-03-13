Battle at Blue Canyon: Thai and Korean Stars Set for Season Opener!

Ahead of the season-opening event, the six golfers shared their thoughts in the official Players’ Press Conference, with all of them ready to embrace the challenges of the prestigious tournament.

Lee Ye Won, the defending champion, expressed her excitement about returning to Thailand, emphasizing how she spent the offseason improving her game and recently gained confidence after playing in Taiwan and Saudi Arabia.

Ranked 26th on the KLPGA, Kim Jae-Hee is also looking for a strong start, recalling how she won her first title in Singapore last year and is hoping to replicate that success in Thailand.

Park Sung-Hyun, a former world No. 1 now competing on the KLPGA Tour, admitted she is still working on regaining her confidence and focusing on mental strength rather than technical adjustments.