Chaos in Thai Olympic Presidential election! Candidate walks out

The incident took place during the 2024 Annual General Assembly of the NOCT at its headquarters on Si Ayutthaya Road. The key agenda of the meeting included the election of the NOCT Executive Board for the 2025-2029 term and the selection of the new NOCT president.

At 9.30am, the meeting commenced with the attendance of the current executive team and the two presidential candidates—Suchai , President of the Lawn Tennis Association of Thailand, and Associate Professor Pimol Srivikorn, President of the Taekwondo Association of Thailand.

However, at around 11am, minor unrest broke out when Suchai and his team walked out of the meeting without giving any statements to the press. This sudden departure disrupted the meeting and halted the voting process.

Later, General Vich Tajhadsin Na Ayudhya walked out of the meeting, citing unfair selection of Olympic athletes eligible to vote.

General Vich, in his capacity as Secretary-General of the NOCT, told the media that if the presidential election remains unfair, it should be annulled. He noted that more than half of the eligible voting members walked out, making it impossible to proceed with the election. A new election is expected to be held by the end of March in accordance with sports regulations.