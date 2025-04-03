Vietnam to play Thailand in U17 friendly match

HA NOI — Vietnam and Thailand will play each other in a friendly match for U17 female players on April 3 in Ha Noi.

The match is one of the activities to celebrate the 50th year of establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries (1976-2026).

It is jointly organised by the Vietnam Football Federation, the Football Association of Thailand, the People's Police Sports Association and the two sides' friendship associations.

“I would like to express my deepest condolences to those Southeast Asian countries, including Thailand, that have suffered damage from the recent earthquake. I wish everyone peace," said Coach Okiyama Masahiko of Vietnam in a press conference on April 2 in Ha Noi.

"This match will be an opportunity to strengthen the football relationship between Thailand and Vietnam."