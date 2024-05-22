Southeast Asia’s six-nation visa to draw more tourists to Vietnam

Vietnam has extended visa exemptions for tourists from some 30 countries and territories as compared to over 80 nationalities eligible for visa exemptions in Thailand, he said, adding that joining the initiative will be a quantum leap for Vietnam's tourism visa policy.

If Vietnam does not jump on the bandwagon, it will lose tourism opportunities and advantages over the five countries, Dat stressed.

From an expert perspective, Nuno F. Ribeiro from RMIT University described the visa arrangement as a great opportunity for Vietnam to attract international visitors who may otherwise visit only Thailand and Malaysia.

Seeing Vietnam's new visa policy as a way to grow tourism, he suggested the country continue to extend its visa exemption to attract more visitors, especially considering visa exemptions for those from developed countries like Australia, Canada, the US, and the remaining members of the European Union.

Deputy Director General of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism Ha Van Sieu said that political stability, defence and security and foreign affairs in all six countries should be looked into carefully before the single-visa programme is rolled out.

Viet Nam News

Asia News Network