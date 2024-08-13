Hat Yai Is the Most Affordable Tourist Destination in Thailand

Kuching, Malaysia (Average room rate: US$54 )

Kuching, the state capital of Sarawak, is known for its unique vibrancy and stunning natural beauty. Explore the historic Fort Margherita, which provides insights into the region's colonial past and offers stunning views of the Sarawak River. The city is also home to the Cat Museum, a quirky attraction dedicated to all things feline, reflecting Kuching's name, which means "cat" in Malay. Adventure seekers will appreciate the nearby Semenggoh Wildlife Centre, where they can observe orangutans in their natural habitat, making it a perfect destination for both cultural and wildlife experiences.

Siargao Island, Philippines (Average room rate: US$57 )

Deemed the 10th best island in Asia by Condé Nast Traveler in their 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards, Siargao Island offers pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters and a laid-back atmosphere. It is also a well-known destination for surfing, with Cloud 9 being a must-visit spot for surfers alike. Non-surfers can enjoy the relaxing waters and island breeze at Magpupungko Rock Pools and the Sugba Lagoon. Beach lovers will find Siargao a perfect getaway for both relaxation and adventure.

Dalat, Vietnam (Average room rate: US$57 )

The cool climate and beautiful landscapes make Dalat a popular destination in Vietnam. Visitors can explore the Valley of Love, the Dalat Flower Gardens, and the historic Dalat Railway Station. Adventure seekers will also appreciate the proximity to the Lang Biang Mountain, perfect for those who enjoy hiking and outdoor activities.

Narita, Japan (Average room rate: US$58 )

Narita, often associated with its international airport, has much more to offer beyond its role as a travel hub. It’s a destination rich in both cultural and culinary experiences. Narita is also known for its beautiful Naritasan Park, a tranquil oasis featuring ponds, pagodas, and walking trails that offer a peaceful retreat from the bustling city. Food enthusiasts will appreciate the local delicacy, unagi (eel), which can be savored at numerous traditional restaurants along Naritasan Omotesando Road.

Goa, India (Average room rate: US$66 )

A vibrant destination known for its beaches and lively nightlife, Goa offers a unique fusion of Indian and Portuguese cultures. This pocket-sized paradise is enriched with sun, sea, sand, seafood, and a laid-back lifestyle known as susegad. Key attractions include Baga Beach, the Basilica of Bom Jesus, and the Dudhsagar Falls. Travelers can immerse themselves in the region's spiritual and cultural heritage while enjoying its natural beauty, making it a perfect destination for both relaxation and celebration.

Taichung, Taiwan (Average room rate: US$96 )

Taichung, a city in central Taiwan, offers a mix of cultural and natural attractions. Travelers can enjoy a mix of educational exhibits at the National Museum of Natural Science and vibrant street art at the Rainbow Village. For shopping and a taste of Taiwan, travellers will appreciate the Fengjia Night Market. Stunning nature is around the corner because Taichung is also the perfect base for day trips to Taiwan’s breathtaking Sun Moon Lake.

Busan, South Korea (Average room rate: US$113 )

The bustling port city of Busan is known for its beaches, mountains, and temples. Aside from the popular must-visit spots like Haeundae Beach, the Gamcheon Culture Village, and the Beomeosa Temple, the city has a lot more to offer. For a unique shopping experience, head to the Gukje Market, one of Korea's largest traditional markets, offering everything from local delicacies to vintage goods. Busan also boasts the scenic Oryukdo Skywalk, a glass-bottomed walkway that extends over the ocean, providing breathtaking views of the coastline. The Igidae Coastal Walk, a trail that offers stunning sea views and rugged cliffs, is a nature lovers’ dream.

