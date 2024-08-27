74% of Thai travelers revisit favorites: Japan, Taiwan, Laos top list

Agoda’s latest Return Visitor Ranking reveals that 74% of Thai travellers return to their favourite destinations.

The ranking, which was compiled from a survey conducted on the Agoda platform earlier this month, shows Japan, Taiwan, and Laos are leading the pack as the ultimate hotspots for returning visitors, followed by Hong Kong and Vietnam.

Agoda surveyed travellers who just booked a new trip to their favourite destination. The largest group of respondents from Thailand (32%) cited Adventure as the main purpose for their upcoming trip. 23% are travelling for food, while 20% declared art and culture, and reuniting with family/ friends to be their main travel purpose.