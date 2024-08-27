74% of Thai travelers revisit favorites: Japan, Taiwan, Laos top list

Agoda’s latest Return Visitor Ranking reveals that 74% of Thai travellers return to their favourite destinations.
The ranking, which was compiled from a survey conducted on the Agoda platform earlier this month, shows Japan, Taiwan, and Laos are leading the pack as the ultimate hotspots for returning visitors, followed by Hong Kong and Vietnam.
Agoda surveyed travellers who just booked a new trip to their favourite destination. The largest group of respondents from Thailand (32%) cited Adventure as the main purpose for their upcoming trip. 23% are travelling for food, while 20% declared art and culture, and reuniting with family/ friends to be their main travel purpose.
54% of travellers have visited their favourite destination between 1-3 times in the past decade, making up the largest chunk of repeat visitors. 17% of travellers have even visited their favourite destination ten times or more.
Enric Casals, Associate Vice President, of Southeast Asia at Agoda shared, “Where some make it a habit to globetrot, others find pleasure in revisiting their favourite destinations. Agoda’s Return Visitor Ranking shows that for Thai travellers, Japan, Taiwan, and Laos are more than just destinations, they are experiences that travellers crave to relive. Agoda is proud to facilitate these journeys, offering a diverse range of accommodations, flights, and activities to make any trip enjoyable, no matter if it’s the first or the tenth."
When asked what makes Japan, Taiwan, and Laos so irresistible, more than half of Thai respondents chose Ease of Travel (53%) as the primary reason. Local Cuisine (49%) was a close second, followed by Safety and Cleanliness (42%), Convenient Location (38%), and Shopping Opportunities (30%) to round out the top five.
Why Traveler Keeps Coming Back
Looking at the survey data from an Asia-wide perspective, Japan, Thailand and Vietnam are the destinations that Asian travellers can’t get enough of, respectively. 44% of Asian travellers listed “Ease of Travel” as the main reason for going back to their favourite destination.