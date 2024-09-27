TAT wows foreign tourists with ‘Amazing Thailand Passport Privileges’ \

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is wowing visitors with fantastic experiences in shopping and enjoying tourism services in the kingdom under the “Amazing Thailand Passport Privileges” project, which will run between October 1, and December 16, this year.
Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, said “In response to the government’s tourism stimulus policy, TAT – is continuously implementing strategies and promotions to stimulate tourism recovery. Emphasis is placed on boosting tourist spending, especially in the Hidden Gem Cities. In this connection, the Amazing Thailand Passport Privileges project is aimed to boost foreign arrivals to achieve this year’s target of 36.7 million visitors.”
The project is a key element under the “WOW! Thailand Passport Privileges” campaign to boost income for the tourism industry, stimulate the economy and enhance the good image of Thai tourism services. Special benefits are designed to elevate travel experiences in Thailand for tourists from both short-haul markets, including China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia, and Malaysia, and long-haul markets such as the UK, US, Canada, and Europe.
Thapanee said “The “Amazing Thailand Passport Privileges” project will certainly play a crucial role in enhancing the positive image of Thailand, supporting the tourism sector, and driving sustainable recovery for the Thai economy. The project’s various amazing activities and offers are strategically designed to stimulate tourism spending and enable Thailand to achieve this year’s revenue target of 3.5 trillion baht.”
The Amazing Thailand Passport Privileges comprises four key activities.
The “Must Do Souvenirs: From Heart to Hands” activity gives away 10,000 souvenirs based on the ‘Must-Do in Thailand’ concept to foreign tourists arriving at three of Thailand’s international airports – Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, and Phuket.
The “WOW Thailand: Must Do Package” activity offers discounts and special privileges for the first 10,000 foreign tourists to Thailand, all of whom must complete the online registration. They can redeem the privileges to use at participating establishments.
The “WOW Thailand: Lucky Number” activity offers a total of 20 holiday packages, valued at 700,000 baht in total, for every 10,000 tourists to Thailand, from the 10,000th, 20,000th to 200,000th tourists. Each package, valued at 35,000 Baht, comprises domestic air tickets and discounts on accommodation, restaurants, and activities.
The “WOW Thailand: Big Surprise!” activity awards the grand prize, valued at 300,000 baht, to the lucky winner who completes the questionnaire through a random picker.
\
Chamnan Srisawat, President of the Tourism Council of Thailand, said “The Amazing Thailand Passport Privileges project offers discounts and special deals at more than 300 establishments, including department stores, shopping centres, credit cards, airlines, restaurants and diners, accommodation, and health and beauty centres. Tourists can simply present their passports to receive special privileges.”
Some of the participating establishments include Central Sriracha Shopping Mall, Sri Panwa Hotel, Phuket Luxury Pool Villa, Best Western Patong Beach Hotel, InterContinental Bangkok Sukhumvit, Masumi Spa Chiang Mai, Amara Bangkok, and Kacha Resort Koh Chang, to name a few.
Saranya Boonyawattana, Executive Vice President, Corporate Strategy of Airports of Thailand, said “We are delighted to support the Amazing Thailand Passport Privileges project by assigning special areas for the souvenir giveaway booths at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Don Mueang Airport, and Phuket Airport. We hope that this project will help attract foreign tourists to travel more to Thailand.”
The “Amazing Thailand Passport Privileges” project plays a crucial role in enhancing the positive image of Thailand, supporting the tourism sector, and driving sustainable recovery for the Thai economy. The project’s various amazing activities and offers are strategically designed to stimulate tourism spending and enable Thailand to achieve this year’s revenue target of 3.5 trillion baht.