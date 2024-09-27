TAT wows foreign tourists with ‘Amazing Thailand Passport Privileges’ \

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is wowing visitors with fantastic experiences in shopping and enjoying tourism services in the kingdom under the “Amazing Thailand Passport Privileges” project, which will run between October 1, and December 16, this year.

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, said “In response to the government’s tourism stimulus policy, TAT – is continuously implementing strategies and promotions to stimulate tourism recovery. Emphasis is placed on boosting tourist spending, especially in the Hidden Gem Cities. In this connection, the Amazing Thailand Passport Privileges project is aimed to boost foreign arrivals to achieve this year’s target of 36.7 million visitors.”

The project is a key element under the “WOW! Thailand Passport Privileges” campaign to boost income for the tourism industry, stimulate the economy and enhance the good image of Thai tourism services. Special benefits are designed to elevate travel experiences in Thailand for tourists from both short-haul markets, including China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia, and Malaysia, and long-haul markets such as the UK, US, Canada, and Europe.

Thapanee said “The “Amazing Thailand Passport Privileges” project will certainly play a crucial role in enhancing the positive image of Thailand, supporting the tourism sector, and driving sustainable recovery for the Thai economy. The project’s various amazing activities and offers are strategically designed to stimulate tourism spending and enable Thailand to achieve this year’s revenue target of 3.5 trillion baht.”