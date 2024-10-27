See Malaysia and Thailand via self-drive adventure

The initiative, known as the Malaysia-Thailand Self-Drive Tourism Fun Map, is designed as a road guide highlighting tourist attractions along the route in Malaysia, with the reverse side of the map featuring reflections of attractions in Thailand.
Malaysia’s Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry’s deputy secretary-general for tourism, Dr Yasmeen Yasim, emphasised that the initiative aims to strengthen the friendship between the two nations, especially by promoting the diversity of tourism activities at the border areas.
She added that the collaboration between Tourism Malaysia and the Tourism Authority of Thailand is timely, as Malaysia targets 2.3 million tourist arrivals from its neighbour next year.
“It also opens doors to a new segment for us to explore, especially as we prepare for the anticipated Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign.
“The campaign aims to attract 35.6 million tourists, and our cross-border tourism initiatives with Thailand play a key role in achieving this vision,” she said.
The Star
Asia News Network