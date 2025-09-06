Thailand sees 7.1% drop in foreign arrivals in first eight months of 2025

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has reported that Thailand welcomed 21,879,476 foreign tourists between January 1 and August 31 2025, a decline of 7.16% compared to the same period last year. Revenue generated from international visitors reached 1.014 trillion baht (US$27.8 billion), down 5.4% year-on-year.
Top 10 source markets (Jan–Aug 2025)
September 2025 low season decline
In September alone, 2,583,638 foreign visitors entered Thailand, a year-on-year drop of 12.81% during the low season.
Top 10 source markets (September 2025)
The ministry noted that while China and Malaysia remained the two largest markets, both saw significant slowdowns compared to last year, contributing to the overall decline in arrivals.