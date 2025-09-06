Thailand sees 7.1% drop in foreign arrivals in first eight months of 2025

Thailand welcomed 21.88m foreign visitors in the first eight months of 2025, down 7%, with revenue at 1.01tr baht. China led arrivals with 3.09m.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has reported that Thailand welcomed 21,879,476 foreign tourists between January 1 and August 31 2025, a decline of 7.16% compared to the same period last year. Revenue generated from international visitors reached 1.014 trillion baht (US$27.8 billion), down 5.4% year-on-year.

Top 10 source markets (Jan–Aug 2025)

  1. China – 3,096,017 arrivals
  2. Malaysia – 3,049,961
  3. India – 1,563,806
  4. Russia – 1,195,430
  5. South Korea – 1,036,361
  6. Japan – 712,158
  7. United Kingdom – 708,929
  8. United States – 692,212
  9. Taiwan – 672,067
  10. Laos – 630,051

September 2025 low season decline

In September alone, 2,583,638 foreign visitors entered Thailand, a year-on-year drop of 12.81% during the low season.

Top 10 source markets (September 2025)

  1. China – 409,691 arrivals
  2. Malaysia – 391,777
  3. India – 190,604
  4. South Korea – 133,995
  5. Japan – 128,178
  6. Taiwan – 86,849
  7. Russia – 79,573
  8. Hong Kong – 72,802
  9. Singapore – 70,640
  10. Laos – 67,682

The ministry noted that while China and Malaysia remained the two largest markets, both saw significant slowdowns compared to last year, contributing to the overall decline in arrivals.

