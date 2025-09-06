National parks department wins four Thailand Tourism Awards for nature attractions

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation has once again brought recognition to Thailand’s tourism sector after winning four awards in the 15th Thailand Tourism Awards 2025 in the natural attractions category, organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).
The achievement underscores its commitment to elevating eco-tourism destinations to international standards.
The top honour, the Thailand Tourism Excellence Award, went to Doi Phu Kha National Park in Nan province. The award reflects its outstanding management and quality, positioning it as a benchmark for conservation-based tourism on a global scale.
Three other destinations received the Thailand Tourism Outstanding Awards: Khao Nang Phanthurat Forest Park in Phetchaburi, Phu Pha Thoep National Park in Mukdahan, and Phu Kradueng National Park in Loei.
Notably, Phu Pha Thoep National Park also secured the Thailand Tourism Sustainability Award for natural attractions.
"These awards reaffirm the department’s success and further strengthen Thailand’s image as a quality, sustainable eco-tourism destination," the department said in a statement.
Representatives from the department will receive the awards from Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi at a ceremony on Friday, September 27, 2025, at the Grand Ballroom of the Grand Hyatt Erawan Hotel in Bangkok.
Further details on the 15th Thailand Tourism Awards and the full list of recipients are available at www.tourismthailand.org/tourismawards or on the Thailand Tourism Facebook page.