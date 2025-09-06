National parks department wins four Thailand Tourism Awards for nature attractions

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation has once again brought recognition to Thailand’s tourism sector after winning four awards in the 15th Thailand Tourism Awards 2025 in the natural attractions category, organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

The achievement underscores its commitment to elevating eco-tourism destinations to international standards.

The top honour, the Thailand Tourism Excellence Award, went to Doi Phu Kha National Park in Nan province. The award reflects its outstanding management and quality, positioning it as a benchmark for conservation-based tourism on a global scale.