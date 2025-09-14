Prachin Buri explores Haew E-Am Waterfall for eco-tourism development

Yossawat Thiansawat, director of the Protected Area Regional Office 1 (Prachin Buri), revealed on Saturday (September 13) that Wathana Rojanakaset, assistant chief of Khao Yai National Park, led a team from the Prachin Buri provincial office, headed by Thanapon Charanvanichwong, to survey the nature trail at Haew E-Am Waterfall in Pho Ngam subdistrict, Prachantakham district, Prachin Buri.
The inspection aimed to study the trail and assess its potential for development as a new eco-tourism attraction within the park, designed to appeal to nature enthusiasts.
Haew E-Am Waterfall, located in Pho Ngam, is a striking multi-tiered cascade plunging from a high cliff amidst lush bamboo groves and mixed deciduous forest. Survey images showed the stream cutting through natural rock formations, creating a serene and scenic environment.
During the visit, the team trekked to various points around the falls, where natural rock outcrops provided resting and viewing spots. The findings suggest that the area holds strong potential for eco-tourism development, particularly for visitors interested in hiking and nature-based activities.
Yossawat explained that the recent survey formed part of preparations to develop Haew E-Am Waterfall into a new eco-tourism destination.
The site is distinguished by its year-round cascade and the richness of its surrounding forest, making it suitable for both casual visitors and those seeking closer engagement with nature.
“The findings will guide the planning of trails and essential facilities to ensure safe access for tourists while preserving the pristine environment. Once Haew E-Am Waterfall is officially opened, it is expected to help disperse visitors across the park, generate income for local communities, and at the same time promote conservation and raise environmental awareness among visitors,” Yossawat said.
The Protected Area Regional Office 1 (Prachin Buri), together with Khao Yai National Park, will continue research and preparations before announcing an official opening date.