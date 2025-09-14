Prachin Buri explores Haew E-Am Waterfall for eco-tourism development

Yossawat explained that the recent survey formed part of preparations to develop Haew E-Am Waterfall into a new eco-tourism destination.

The site is distinguished by its year-round cascade and the richness of its surrounding forest, making it suitable for both casual visitors and those seeking closer engagement with nature.

“The findings will guide the planning of trails and essential facilities to ensure safe access for tourists while preserving the pristine environment. Once Haew E-Am Waterfall is officially opened, it is expected to help disperse visitors across the park, generate income for local communities, and at the same time promote conservation and raise environmental awareness among visitors,” Yossawat said.

The Protected Area Regional Office 1 (Prachin Buri), together with Khao Yai National Park, will continue research and preparations before announcing an official opening date.

