Vietnam seeks Cambodia's cooperation on Funan Techo canal impact

Vietnam always supports, rejoices at, and highly evaluates the achievements made by Cambodia in recent years, the spokeswoman said.

The diplomat expressed the wish that Cambodia would continue working closely with Vietnam and other MRC countries to share information and fully assess the impacts of this project on water resources and the ecological environment of the Mekong sub-region, along with appropriate management measures to ensure harmonious interests of the riparian countries, effective and sustainable management and use of the Mekong river's water resources for the sustainable development of the basin, solidarity among the riparian countries and the future of later generations.

According to information from Cambodia, the US$1.7-billion canal is about 180 km long, passing through four provinces with a total population of 1.6 million people living on both sides, connecting the capital city Phnom Penh with its southern coast (near Kien Giang Province of Vietnam).

The construction of this project by the state-owned China Bridge and Road Corporation (CRBC) is supposed to begin in this year’s last quarter.

Viet Nam News

Asia News Network