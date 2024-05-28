Japanese arrested for creating virus using generative AI systems

A 25-year-old unemployed man from Kawasaki has been arrested for allegedly creating a computer virus by using interactive generative artificial intelligence available online. This is believed to be the first case in the nation related to the creation of viruses using generative AI systems.

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested Ryuki Hayashi on Monday on suspicion of making electric or magnetic records containing unauthorized commands. He is believed to have used his home computer and smartphone to combine information about creating malware programs obtained after giving instructions to several generative AI systems in March last year, according to investigators.