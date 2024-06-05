Vietnam banks assure sufficient gold reserves as residents queue up

Residents in large cities have been lining up to buy SJC gold bars at outlets set up by commercial banks since yesterday, with many saying they have not been able to finalise any purchases. Meanwhile, bank representatives claimed there is no shortage of the precious metal and that domestic gold demand will be met.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the price of SJC gold bars sold directly from the SBV to four large commercial banks with state capital, namely Agribank, BIDV, VietinBank and Vietcombank, as well as Saigon Jewellery Company Limited (SJC), was reported at VND77.98 million per teal, VND1 million lower than the previous day. The banks listed the selling price at VND78.98 per teal, VND1 million higher than the SBV's, but they do not buy gold from residents.