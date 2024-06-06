Singapore, other Asian economies see increased investments amid supply chain shifts

Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into the Asian economies of Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam have been gaining traction. However, there are some differences across sectors and countries, they added.

Inflows into the region rose to US$236 billion in 2023, compared with the annual average of US$190 billion from 2020 and 2022.

The major contributors were the United States, Japan, and Europe, as well as mainland China and Hong Kong, attracted by the region’s strong domestic reforms, which have led to improving macroeconomic fundamentals.

Many firms have diversified their operations away from China, following the Covid-19 pandemic and amid rising geopolitical tensions between Beijing and Washington.

According to the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, 40 % of those surveyed in 2023 had redirected investment or planned to redirect investment originally meant for China.

Southeast Asia was the most preferred destination for these companies, with technology hardware, software and services companies looking at Singapore. The US was the second most preferred destination, followed by Mexico, the survey showed.