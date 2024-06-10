North Korea setting up loudspeakers along border: JCS

Announcing a pause in releasing balloons on June 2, Kim Kang-il, the North Korean vice defence minister, said any propaganda leaflets coming from the South would be met with “spraying of a hundred times the amount of the filth that had been sent.”

According to the JCS’ latest count as of Monday morning, the number of North Korean balloons launched in two waves on Saturday and Sunday respectively stands at around 300.

The JCS said that the 300-something balloons collected from the latest round appeared to contain wastepaper, pieces of plastic and other garbage. Unlike the first two times, nothing believed to be excrement was found in the balloons based on the initial assessment, the JCS added.

Some of the balloons never made their way to South Korea and landed in the North, after the wind changed its course, according to the JCS.

Shin Beom-chul, Seoul’s former defence vice chief, says North Korea restarting the balloon launches is likely its reaction to the South Korean activist group flying anti-Kim leaflets.

“North Korea said they would retaliate with more balloons if such leaflets were to be sent from South Korea. I think we can take their words at face value in this instance,” he told The Korea Herald.

Shin did not think however that there was a way the South Korean government could stop individual groups from flying leaflets and other things that North Korea deems as propaganda.

Apart from the Constitutional Court declaring the ban on anti-North Korea leaflets to be unconstitutional in September last year, South Korea “could give North Korea the wrong signal” by restricting the activism, he said.

“Our government stepping up and sending a message anti-North Korea leaflets at this stage would be like rewarding Pyongyang for their behaviours. We might reinforce what they are doing with balloons and other provocations by doing so,” he said.

The trash balloons have turned out to be an effective way of “bugging South Korea, without costing them too much while at the same time causing a scene,” according to Park Won-gon, professor of North Korean studies at Ewha Womans University in Seoul.

He pointed out that despite a clear warning from the South Korean government with the resumption of loudspeaker broadcasts along the border on Sunday, North Korea took a risk by flying the balloons again.

“The border broadcasts are quite painful for Kim Jong-un, as it is mostly North Korea’s Gen Zers and millennials who are on the front lines. The younger generations, already in touch with the outside world and disillusioned with the regime, will be the ones listening to the broadcasts of South Korean news,” he said.

Kim Arin

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network