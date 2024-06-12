Toyota’s safety tests do not meet UN Regulations: Japan Transport Ministry

Concerning pedestrian protection tests aimed at measuring the impact on the head of a pedestrian hit by a car, Toyota said at a press conference on June 3 that the company had used its development test data, which utilizes an impact angle of 65°rather than the required 50°. While the company apologized and said it should have conducted the test once more with an impact angle of 50°, it claimed that 65° was a stricter test.

However, according to sources close to the government, the strictness of a safety test depends on such factors as the shape of the car’s hood; the difference in the angle alone is not a determining factor.

Toyota also claimed that other tests were conducted under stricter conditions than required. However, the government believes it is impossible to say whether that was true in all cases. Instead, Europe and other regions will likely consider Toyota’s misconduct to be a violation of regulations.

In the wake of the scandal, some manufacturers have called on the government to streamline the system of vehicle certification itself to ensure international competitiveness and for other reasons. However, the transport ministry is highly concerned that reducing domestic standards that accord with those of the United Nations will lead to a loss of mutual recognition for domestic manufacturers, which would adversely affect their overseas operations.

The five companies, Toyota, Mazda Motor Corp., Yamaha Motor Co., Honda Motor Co. and Suzuki Motor Corp., insist that the 38 models involved in the scandal meet domestic standards and that people can continue to drive them without a problem. However, the transport ministry plans to perform its tests on these models. The discovery of a deviation from government standards may trigger a recall in and outside Japan.

